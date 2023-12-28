News
Gov Eno signs N849.97bn 2024 budget in Akwa Ibom
The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, on Thursday signed the state’s 2024 appropriation bill of N849.97 billion into law.
The State House of Assembly passed the budget on December 21.
The parliament increased the budget by N4.3 billion to N849.970 billion from the initial sum of N845.63 billion presented by the governor.
Eno, who signed the budget at an expanded State Executive Council meeting held at Government House in Uyo, promised to improve the government’s revenue generation drive.
He stressed the need for greater attention to revenue generation than spending in the 2024 fiscal year.
READ ALSO: Supreme Court restores Akpabio as APC candidate in Akwa Ibom
The governor said: “In signing this budget today, my priority will be on revenue drive. How do we get to bring in revenue? This is because there is no point having a budget this big when the revenue is not commensurate.
“If you review what happened last year, we had the budget too and in previous years, but revenue is always the issue.
“So, while we sign this budget to show that we have approval, I think what will be most important for all of us is to make sure that we meet the revenue part of it, to help expenditures.”
