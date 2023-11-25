NAF kills Boko Haram commander, several others in Borno

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai has killed a key Boko Haram commander, Abu Asad, and several others in air strikes at the Mandara Mountains in Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the operations that were conducted on Friday were one of the most successful undertaken by the troops in recent times.

He said the NAF discovered a massing of terrorists in an isolated location consisting of three zinced structures amid several trees.

The spokesman said: “It was evident from the footage that the terrorists were massing up at the location for either a well-planned meeting or preparing for a major attack on troops.

“Over 100 heavily armed terrorists were observed throwing banters and moving randomly around the structures which also had four troop carriers.

“The aftermath of the air strike revealed that two out of the three structures, as well as the entire troop carriers, were destroyed.

“There are also indications that Abu Asad, a key figure in the Ali Ngulde group under Boko Haram, as well as other terrorists like Ibrahim Nakeeb, Mujaheed Dimtu, Mustafa Munzir, and several fighters were among the several terrorists eliminated in the air strikes.”

