Troops arrest suspected killer of couple in Plateau

Troops of Operation Safe Haven have arrested a suspected killer of a couple in Kwi community, Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lt.-Col. Ishaku Takwa, disclosed this at a news conference on Saturday in Jos.

Gunmen on August 14 killed a newly married couple – Rwang Danladi and his wife, Sandra.

The couple, who were teachers at BECO Comprehensive Secondary School in Kwi, were killed when gunmen stormed the school on the fateful day.

Takwa said the suspect was arrested in the Tafawa community of Barkin Ladi on November 18.

READ ALSO: Troops arrest two suspected gun manufacturers in Plateau

He said: “You will recall that in August, gunmen forced themselves into BECO Comprehensive Secondary School, Kwi, and killed a couple, who are both teachers in the school.

“We commenced an investigation and arrested one Lukman Aminu, who has been on our wanted list over numerous criminal offences.

“He was arrested at Tafawa village in Barkin Ladi and has since confessed to committing the crime.

“We are on the trail of the remaining attackers and they will be brought to justice soon.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now