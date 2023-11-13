Gunmen reportedly abduct local council chairman in Benue

Gunmen have reportedly abducted the chairman of the Okpokwu local government area of Benue State, Mrs. Amina Audu.

An eyewitness told journalists that the council chief was abducted with her driver along the Naka/Makurdi Road on Monday morning.

According to him, the hoodlums waylaid the vehicle on the way, forced the victims out of the car, and took them into the bush.

Audu is one of the 23 local council chiefs suspended by Governor Hyacinth Alia in June.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident at the time of filing this report.

