Hoodlums break into Ogun monarch’s palace, steal crown, staff of office

Hoodlums on Thursday broke into the palace of the Olu of Ogunmakin town in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, late Oba James Sodiya, and took away the crown and the staff of office.

The monarch died in August.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the news to journalists on Saturday in Abeokuta, said the police had recovered the crown but still searching for the staff of office.

She added that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Odutola said: “The suspects, Oke Oladipupo, Amusa Kazeem, and Johnson Oluwole, were alleged to have entered the house where the property of the late king was kept at about 2:00 a.m. on October 12, 2023. An act described as an abomination.

“The staff of the office has not been recovered, but intensive action is ongoing to recover it. The suspects have been arrested and are undergoing interrogation.”

