News
Five killed, 12 injured in Ogun multiple crashes
At least five persons were confirmed dead and 12 others injured in multiple accidents along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State on Sunday.
The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the news in a statement, said 21 persons were involved in the crashes which occurred near the Four Square Camp in Ajebo, Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state.
She added that three vehicles – a DAF truck, a Toyota bus, and a Mitsubishi pickup were involved in the accidents.
The FRSC official blamed the crashes on over-speeding, tyre bust, and loss of control on the part of the truck driver.
Okpe said: “The FRSC Ogunmakin Unit Command carried out a rescue operation at the early hours of Sunday morning at about 0615 hours on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway a few meters before Foursquare Camp and the rescue operation was done with the help of the Nigeria Police.”
