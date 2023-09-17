NDLEA rescues five pregnant girls from suspected traffickers in Imo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has rescued five pregnant girls from suspected traffickers in Imo State.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the victims were intercepted by the agency’s operatives during a routine patrol along the Aba-Owerri Expressway on Wednesday.

He listed the girls as – Chioma Emmanuel, Uma Faith, Divine Adimonye, Opara Gift, and Amarachi Mbata.

Babafemi said: “In their statements, they (victims) claimed they didn’t know the men who impregnated them.

“The Imo State command of the agency has since been directed to hand them over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for further investigations.”

