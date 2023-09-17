One injured as two buildings collapse in Lagos

Two separate buildings collapsed beside each other in the Kosofe area of Lagos State on Sunday.

However, one person was injured in the incident.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the buildings were located at No. 47-49 Oduntan Street, Kosofe, Lagos.

He said: “Upon the arrival of the agency’s responders at the scene, a two-storey building and a four-storey building situated beside each other were found to have collapsed at the aforementioned address.

“Investigation conducted by the response team revealed that the collapse could be attributed to aging and poor maintenance on the part of the owner.

“Further investigation revealed that the staircase of the building caved in.

“Unfortunately, a male adult fell due to the impact of the collapse from the topmost floor and has been taken to the hospital.”

Oke-Osanyintolu said residents of the buildings had been asked to vacate the building under the supervision of the combined team of LASEMA, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), and Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) in order to avert further secondary incident.

