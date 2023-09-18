Katsina Police denies reports of palliatives diversion by its officers

The Katsina State Police Command has denied allegation of diversion of palliatives by its officers, urging Nigerians to ignore a video on social media alleging such.

The command stated this in a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina, ASP Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq, adding that the video was not only misleading but aimed at tarnishing the good image of the police.

The statement read in part: ”After a thorough investigation, it was revealed that the bags of rice seen in the video in the police motor vehicle were intercepted and recovered from some unscrupulous entity.

“The unscrupulous entities fraudulently obtained more than the necessary share of the palliatives and the police returned them to the venue of distribution.

Read also: No part of Benue will be ceded for proposed Fulani houses, tribal leaders vow

“The video misrepresents the facts and attempts to exploit the good efforts of the officers deployed to the venue to provide support, security coverage and ensure the smooth run of the event.”

Abubakar-Sadiq, who also assured the public that the accusations made in this video were grossly misleading, noted that the command understands the concerns raised by the public prompted by this video, therefore urging everyone to exercise caution and critical thinking when engaging with online content.

”Sharing unverified information contributes to misinformation which has a detrimental impact on the reputation of officers saddled with the responsibilities of enforcing law, order and the overall well-being of the community.

“Together, we must unite to combat the spread of misinformation and work towards building a stronger and more understanding society.

“The command remains committed to serving the good people of the state with all honesty and integrity,” the police PRO said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now