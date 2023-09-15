Like Reps, Senate denies recieving N100m palliative from govt

A few days after the House of Representatives denied claims by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), that its members received the sum of N100 million as palliatives from the Federal Government to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, the Senate has also refuted receiving such amount.

The NLC had, in a statement announcing its intention to embark on an indefinite strike, alleged that the lawmakers were each given N100 million by the government while Nigerians were given bags of rice to share.

In a statement by its National Assistant Secretary, Christopher Onyeka, the labour union had said the FG was wrong to share a bag of rice to a dozen citizens while giving N100m palliative to each member of the National Assembly.

However, while debunking the allegations in a statement on Thursday, Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, described the accusation as ludicrous and unthinkable, adding that the accusation was a plan by labour to bring the National Assembly to disrepute.

Read also: Reps reply NLC, deny receiving N100m palliatives each from govt

“There is no N100 million for a legislator anywhere, from which budget is this coming from,” Adaramodu said.

“The National Assembly shall not hesitate, henceforth to take constitutional and legal actions against irreverent merchants of rumours and ill wills against legislators.

“The National Assembly should not be taken as a political scapegoat. We don’t expect anything less from the NLC leadership, we only opined that they will place national interest above partisan nihilistic outbursts.

“If the congress wishes to serve as the conscience of Nigerian workers, it must purge itself of political comments that can truncate our democracy,” the statement reads.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now