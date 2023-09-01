Politics
NLC declares two-day strike over fuel subsidy removal
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will begin a two-day warning strike on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in protest against what it called the government’s inability to appropriately mitigate the impacts of the elimination of subsidies on Premium Motor Spirit, more commonly known as petrol.
The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, made the declaration on Friday during a press conference at the Labour House in Abuja, while speaking on resolutions by the NLC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting the previous day.
The labour centre organised a countrywide demonstration earlier in August against what it deemed to be “anti-poor” measures taken by the Bola Tinubu administration against Nigerians.
NLC warns it will be difficult to feel impact of N5bn subsidy
On May 29, 2023, the subsidy was eliminated, by President Tinubu during his inauguration speech, raising the cost of PMS to N610 per litre. Cost of living eventually increased as a result of the fuel price increase.
Although the Tinubu administration set up committees to plan out the rollout of palliatives for workers, the labour centre noted that the committee had yet to come up with the plans.
