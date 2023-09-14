Reps reply NLC, deny receiving N100m palliatives each from govt

The House of Representatives has debunked claims by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), that lawmakers had recieved the sum of N100 million from the Federal Government as palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The NLC had, in a statement on Wednesday by its National Assistant Secretary, Christopher Onyeka, alleged that members of the National Assembly were given the amount by the government.

The labour union’s allegation which was part of its notice of an indefinite strike, said the FG was wrong to share a bag of rice to a dozen citizens while giving N100m palliative to each member of the National Assembly.

But while responding to the allegation, House Committee Chairman on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, described it as not only baseless but devoid of factual accuracy.

A statement issued by Rotimi on Wednesday evening, noted that the NLC lied in the claims as the allegations were “malicious, irresponsible, and in bad faith”.

“The House of Representatives notes with concern news reports across multiple newspapers, electronic, and online media, of a statement credited to the National Assistant General Secretary of the NLC, Mr Christopher Onyeka,” the statement reads.

“First, we state categorically that Mr Onyeka lied in his claim that National Assembly members were given N100m as palliatives.

“For the avoidance of doubt, at no time did members of the House of Representatives receive any money from the executive arm as palliatives. We, therefore, consider this statement as malicious, irresponsible, and in bad faith.

“We consider it irresponsible and most unfortunate that Mr Onyeka would misrepresent facts in a bid to lend credence to otherwise valid demands of the NLC while seeking to denigrate the National Assembly and inciting the public against the institution.

“Accordingly, the House of Representatives demands an immediate retraction of this lie and a public apology from the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“We wish to remind the NLC and indeed all Nigerians that in less than 100 days in the tenure of the 10th Assembly, we have demonstrated our commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers and all Nigerians.”

