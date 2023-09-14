Obi will reclaim his mandate, Edo LP guber hopeful asserts



Labour Party’s governorship aspirant in the forthcoming Edo 2024 election, Stephen Osemwegie, has expressed hope that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would reclaim his mandate at the Supreme Court.

Ripples Nigeria had reported last week that the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani struck out Obi’s petition, including that of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement on Wednesday, Osemwegie said the PEPT’s judgement was at variance with the position of the constitution of the country. In a statement on Wednesday, Osemwegie said the PEPT’s judgement was at variance with the position of the constitution of the country.

The statement reads: “I’m dismayed by the PEPT’s judgment as it amounts to a total abdication of power to the executive arm of government in a manner indicative of state capture, and does not reflect the independence of the judiciary as envisaged by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is a slap on us as nation that prides itself as “Giant of Africa”. “This aberration should be strongly condemned in its entirety. I believe it is an attempt to legitimize the imposed presidency of Bola Tinubu; dash the hope of the ordinary and long-suffering Nigerians for a new nation anchored on the principles of justice, equity and fairness; and grossly undermine the moral and ethical standards of the larger society.” Speaking further on his aspiration to rule Edo, he stated: “Edo approximately covers an area of 19,000 sq km, same as New Jersey USA. Edo population is approximately 4.5 million, while New Jersey is approximately 9 million people (double the population of Edo State). The current annual budget of Edo is 360 billion naira (approximately 0.4 billion US dollars) while New Jersey’s annual budget is at a whopping 54 billion US dollars. “There is no money to develop and industrialise Edo based on its paltry resources, therefore new funding must come from the diaspora in the form of investment bonds which will be sold to Edo indigenes in Diaspora. ‘These investments will enable the implementation of the SEE A HOPE agenda.” “I stand with Peter Obi in these difficult times in Nigeria’s democratic metamorphosis. Let nobody despair because of the temporary setback at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC). This is a time to pull together and stand firm in our support for the New Nigeria Project pioneered by Peter Obi and the larger OBIdient Family. We shall overcome,” he concluded.

