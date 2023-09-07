It’s bereft of justice, Atiku officially reacts to PEPC judgment

A Former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party {PDP}, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, officially rejected the Presidential Election Petitions Court {PEPC} judgement validating the election of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

According to the former Vice President, the tribunal judgement failed to restore confidence.

READ ALSO: Ex-President Buhari happy with PEPC ruling on Tinubu’s victory

“Though the judgement of yesterday is respected, it is a judgement I refused to accept. I refused to accept the judgement because I believe it is bereft of substantial justice,” Atiku said while addressing a world press conference at the PDP headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking further, Atiku, who said he was not new to legal battle and would continue to explore the judiciary for respite, added: “However, the disappointment in the verdict of the court can never destroy my confidence in the judiciary.

“Consequently, I have asked my lawyers to activate my constitutionally guaranteed rights of appeal to the higher court, which in this instance, is the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that the PEPC threw out the case of Atiku and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, and upheld the victory of President Tinubu.

Both Atiku and Obi rejected Wednesday’s judgment of the tribunal affirming the election of Tinubu. The Legal Adviser to the Labour Party, Kehinde Edun, vowed to challenge the judgment at the Supreme Court.

Also, Atiku’s Lead Counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, said he had received instructions from his client to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now