PEPC Judgment: Don’t go on appeal, Yahaya Bello counsels Atiku, Obi

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Thursday, advised presidential candidates who lost at Wednesday’s ruling of the Presidential Elections Petition Court (PEPC) to accept the verdict instead of going for appeal at the Supreme Court.

Governor Bello, who gave the advice while fielding questions from State House reporters after a meeting with Vice President Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, said there was no ground for the petitioners to appeal.

He said: “Nothing is as successful as success. We are happy; Nigerians are happy and the truth is out there. We appreciate all that happened yesterday (Wednesday). The truth has been exposed. Imagine the justices sitting down for almost fourteen hours to deliver that landmark judgments yesterday.

“Nigerians within the country and in the diaspora are happy and I think it’s time to settle down and face governance. And I advise all those that feel aggrieved, we have only one country, Nigeria. They should all come together and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ensure that we fix this country. Whatever hardship we are facing today is the effects of the past. Definitely, we have ‘Mr. fix it’ who is trying his best travelling around the world to ensure that Nigeria is fixed. So, we are happy the matter is settled.

“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t think there is any ground for appeal. I will rather appeal to them that they should drop any appeal going to the higher court and then save the resources, save the trouble, advise their supporters, admonish them that they should accept yesterday’s judgement. No flaw. I thank God for all that happened yesterday (Wednesday).”

Ripples Nigeria reports that the PEPC panel of justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani had, on Wednesday, dismissed the petitions of Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party), Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Chichi Ojei (Allied Peoples Movement) and upheld the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Vice President Kashim Shettima in the February 25 election.

