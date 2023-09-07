BREAKING: Lagos Assembly confirms Abayomi, Omotosho, 13 others

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the state’s former commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, his information and strategy counterpart, Gbenga Omotosho, and 13 other nominees presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

However, the parliament rejected the former commissioner for economic planning and budget, Sam Egube, his energy counterpart, Engr. Olalere Odusote and one other nominee.

This was the second time the lawmakers would reject Egube and Odusote in the last two weeks.

READ ALSO: Lagos Assembly dismisses rumours of fight with Sanwo-Olu after rejection of 17 commissioner nominees

The duo were rejected alongside Abayomi, Omotosho, and 13 others by the House on August 23.

The third rejected nominee was Tolani Akibu.

Governor Sanwo-Olu had last week forwarded a second list of 18 commissioner nominees to the House for screening and confirmation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now