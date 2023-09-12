Politics
Lagos Assembly confirms another commissioner nominee
The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed another commissioner nominee in the state, Mr. Tolani Sule-Akibu.
The lawmakers confirmed the nominee through voice votes during the plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Mrs. Mojisola Meranda.
Sule-Akibu was one of the 18 nominees sent to the House by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on September 4.
The lawmakers stepped down his confirmation last Wednesday after they failed to reach an agreement on whether to approve or disapprove the nomination.
The Assembly, however, confirmed 15 nominees, including the duo of the state’s former commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and information and strategy counterpart, Gbenga Omotosho, at the session.
In her remark, Meranda said the lawmakers had given their approval to the nomination of Sule-Akibu with a voice vote.
She, thereafter, directed the Clerk of the House, Mr. Lekan Onafeko, to write the governor on the confirmation of the nominee.
