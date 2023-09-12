Ex-Kogi deputy governor, Awoniyi joins APC after dumping PDP

A former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Yomi Awoniyi, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Awoniyi, who served as Kogi deputy governor during Idris Wada’s administration from 2011 – 2015, was officially received into the APC at the party’s National Secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja.

He resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on September 7.

The development was seen by many as a huge blow to the PDP and its governorship candidate, Dino Melaye, in their bid to defeat the APC in the November 11 election in Kogi State.

At the ceremony, Awoniyi commended Governor Yahaya Bello for exceeding expectations despite the complexities and challenges of Kogi State politics.

He said: “I served as the deputy governor of Kogi State between 2011 and 2015. I know the state very well, and I can tell you that the current governor has done exceptionally well in terms of leadership and good governance. His humility is unmatched, and his ability to unite the people is remarkable.

“These qualities are some of the reasons I decided to join the APC and offer my support to him and the incoming administration.”

On his part, Governor Bello described the ex-deputy governor as a “big fish” who would add value to APC in the state.

He added that Awoniyi’s decision to join the ruling party was significant.

“I am pleased to welcome the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Arc. Abayomi Awoniyi, to our party today. Awoniyi is a prominent figure who has just joined a significant movement. I am delighted with his decision to join our party, and I can assure you that the APC will do more for the people of our state,” the governor stated.

