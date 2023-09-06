Tribunal declares Akpoti-Uduaghan winner of Kogi Central senatorial election

The election petition tribunal, sitting in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Wednesday, declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the February 25 Kogi Central Senatorial election.

The tribunal also declared the victory of Senator Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the senatorial poll invalid.

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako who read the unanimous judgment of the 3-man panel tribunal stated that Ohere’s results were inflated in 9 polling units of Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

READ ALSO:Kogi PDP senatorial candidate, Akpoti-Uduaghan, accuses Gov Bello of masterminding Owo, Kuke prison attack

Whereas, Natasha’s results were intentionally reduced in 9 of the same polling units by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), including 3 other polling units that were deliberately not entered for her in the same LGA.

Justice Orjiako, however, stated that Akpoti-Uduaghan polled 54,064 votes to defeat his closest rival Sadiku-Ohere of the APC, who got 51,291 votes in the February 25 election.

He also told Ohere to pay Akpoti-Uduaghan N500,000 for the cost of the petition

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now