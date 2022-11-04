Kogi PDP senatorial candidate, Akpoti-Uduaghan, accuses Gov Bello of masterminding Owo, Kuke prison attack

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, has accused Governor Yahaya Bello with orchestrating both the Kuje Prison break and the killings at the Owo Church, in Ondo State.

She made these allegations on Friday, during an interview on AriseTV Morning Show

According to Natasha, the governor released tough offenders from several jails across the nation, particularly those from Ebira.

She asserted that the governor employed one of these detainees, Safiyu, to carry out the Kuje Prison break and the Owo massacre.

Natasha, who seeks to represent Kogi Central at the Senate, said, “I was in California because I left a day after my primary election and I only returned to Nigeria on the 20th of August.

“And at the time of these attacks [Kuje prison Owo], Safiyu was with Yahaya Bello. He was in the Government House every day.

“He was living in the house of the Chief of Staff. So if anybody should be held responsible for the Owo massacre and Kuje Prison break it should be Yahaya Bello that should have questions to answer in conjunction with the chief of staff himself because they released him from prison for God knows what.

“I even got to know that Chaffeu was on death row. I happened to know he was a hardened criminal on death row but Bello freed him just before the 2019 election. Why he was freed and the nature of his freedom is left for Yahaya Bello to explain.”

She further alleged that the governor has a wide network of contacts who aid his nefarious activities.

“That’s one thing with Yahaya Bello. He knows how to get the ills done using the network.

“I’m actually surprised at how he could have such powers. He has also gone around the prisons in the country releasing hardened Ebira prisoners. People from our own tribe.

“This is why we have such a high rate of criminality in Nigeria. I got to know that a few months ago, the governor called on Safiyu again to carry out a series of attacks,” Akpoti-Iduaghan alleged.

Earlier in the week, the Kogi State Government had urged Nigeria’s security officials to summon Mrs. Akpoti-Uduaghan, for questioning regarding alleged terrorist-related activities.

The government expressed concern that politicians had purposefully continued to train terrorists in the state and import them from neighboring states despite the current administration’s extensive security operations to rid the state of terrorism.

The State Government claimed that Uduaghan had demonstrated sufficient actions to be invited over terrorism-related activities in a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja, particularly with the way the PDP and organizations linked to her had been advocating for the release of an arrested terrorist named Safiyu.

