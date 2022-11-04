Wike increases number of political aides to 200,000

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has increased the number of Special Assistants on Political Affairs currently in the government’s payroll from 100,000 to 200,000.

He made the announcement during a meeting at the Rivers East Senatorial District on Friday.

The governor had on Thursday sworn in 100,000 special assistants drawn from each of the political units across the 319 wards in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Their special assistants are expected to give honest feedback from the people at the grassroots to the state government.

Wike also charged them to communicate the feelings of the people towards his administration through the ward and state liaison officers sworn in earlier this week.

In his address at the meeting, the governor said the appointment was to enable his administration to finish very well and bring the government closer to the people.

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

