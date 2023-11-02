Politics
Akpabio swears in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator
The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has sworn in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator representing Kogi Central.
Ripples Nigeria reports that the election of Akpoti-Uduaghan, which was confirmed by the Kogi National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, was upheld by the Appeal Court on Monday.
She had challenged the declaration of her opponent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Ohere.
Read also: Nigeria, 28 other nations sign ‘Bletchley Declaration’ on safe use of AI
The tribunal sacked Ohere and declared her winner. Not satisfied, the APC candidate approached the Appeal Court.
The appellate court, in its ruling, upheld the earlier judgment of the Tribunal, which declared the PDP candidate as the authentic senator of Kogi Central with lawful votes of 54,354 while Ohere APC scored 51,291 votes.
She was administered the oath by the Clerk of the Senate at exactly 11.41am.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...