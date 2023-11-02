Akpabio swears in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has sworn in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as Senator representing Kogi Central.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the election of Akpoti-Uduaghan, which was confirmed by the Kogi National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, was upheld by the Appeal Court on Monday.

She had challenged the declaration of her opponent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Ohere.

The tribunal sacked Ohere and declared her winner. Not satisfied, the APC candidate approached the Appeal Court.

The appellate court, in its ruling, upheld the earlier judgment of the Tribunal, which declared the PDP candidate as the authentic senator of Kogi Central with lawful votes of 54,354 while Ohere APC scored 51,291 votes.

She was administered the oath by the Clerk of the Senate at exactly 11.41am.

