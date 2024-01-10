An ex-Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye has been ordered remanded in Kuje Prison by a Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Agunloye over allegations of fraud in the Mambilla Power Project.

Agunloye was brought before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges read against him.

The judge, however, ordered that the former minister be remanded pending when bail would be granted.

