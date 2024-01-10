Supreme Court reserves judgment in PDP, APC appeals against election of Abia gov, Otti

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, reserved judgment in the appeals brought before it by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the election of Governor Alex Otti.

The five-man panel led by John Okoro adjourned the matters for judgments after taking arguments from parties involved in the matter.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos had dismissed the petitions by the PDP and its candidate, Okey Ahiwe, and Ikechi Emenike of the APC.

The APC and PDP are asking the apex court to nullify the election of Otti of the Labour Party as Abia State hovernor.

