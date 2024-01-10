Adamawa gov, Fintiri, overcomes SDP’s S’Court suit to remove him, still to face APC

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, dismissed an appeal by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate in the March 18, 2023 Adamawa governorship election, Umar Ardo.

This came after the counsel for the candidate prayed the court to withdraw the case.

The five-member panel led by John Okoro subsequently dismissed the appeal.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Court of Appeal in Abuja and the tribunal had dismissed Ardo’s petition challenging the victory of Ahmadu Fintiri

Finitiri is now left with the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Aishatu Dahiru, seeking to be declared the governor of the state.

