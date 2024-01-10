Chieftaincy title: Ubah berates Soludo for suspending monarch, says he’s frustrated

The senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, has berated the Anambra State governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, for suspending the traditional ruler of Neni in the Anaocha Local Government Area of the state, Igwe Damian O. Ezeani.

The State Government through the state Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, on Monday, suspended Ezeani for conferring a chieftaincy title on Ubah.

The suspension letter signed by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, accused the traditional ruler of not seeking clearance from the State Government before bestowing titles on people, including “persons with questionable character.”

Ezeani, during the Yuletide, conferred on Ubah the title of ‘Odenjinji’ of Neni, which is similar to Soludo’s title which he holds in his Isuofia community.

In his reaction to the suspension, Ubah, in a statement, issued on Tuesday, asserted that “The entire game is all about politics. Soludo is frustrated by my rising popularity.

“I am not the only person that received a chieftaincy title. Former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, was honoured within the same period; Vice President Kashim Shettima was also honoured; Mr President was honoured in absentia. Why is my own different?

“The governor is frustrated by my acceptance and popularity; he is jittery about the next governorship election, but I leave him to his conscience.”

Recall that Ubah had in October 2023 defected from the Young Progressives Party (YPP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He is also alleged to be interested in contesting the state governorship election in 2025.

However, Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, in reaction to the development noted that “Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has always been a serial governorship contestant and each time, the people reject him at the polls.

“So, Soludo, who enjoys the overwhelming support of Ndi Anambra, cannot be jittery of such a person. Anambra is APGA land and the people are fully behind Soludo.”

Aburime maintained that Ezeani was suspended for violating the Code of Conduct for traditional rulers in the state, and that the suspension has no political attachment.

