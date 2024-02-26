Dangote, Elumelu, Soludo, others make Tinubu’s economic advisory committee (See full list)

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu; ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Governor of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo and billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu and several others have been named as part of a tripartite economic advisory committee set up by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The committee, which also comprised representatives from the Federal and State governments as well as the Organised Private Sector, was assembled and announced by the President during a meeting he held with critical stakeholders at the State House in Abuja on Sunday as part of efforts in stabilising Nigeria’s economy.

The President said, “We are doing what we can do right to bring life back to the economy. Like I said many times, the people of this country are only the people we have to please. And we are very much concerned. From students, to mothers, fathers, farmers, and the traders.

“Realising that everyone of us will have to fetch water from the same well, we are looking for additional efforts that might help the downtrodden Nigerians and we will provide that hope and assurance that economic recovery is on its way.

“We are not saying that we have all the answers but we will not be blamed for not trying.”

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Dangote said discussions focused mainly on the economy, food security, and job creation. He said the committee would look at all the issues and address them.

Also, Soludo said the committee will meet from time to time and make recommendations to the President on economic matters.

See full list of businessmen President Tinubu met at the presidential Villa:

1. Aliko Dangote

2. Femi Otedola

3. Amina Maina (VP NESG)

4. Boye Olusanya (Flour Mills)

5. Segun Ajayi-Kadir (DG MAN)

6. Tony Elumelu

7. Bismarck Rewane

8. Samala Zubairu (AFC)

9. Innocent Chukwuma (Innoson)

10. Jubril Adewale Tinubu

11. Governor Solido of Anambra State

12. Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State

13. CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso

By Babajide Okeowo

