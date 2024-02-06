Man arraigned in court for allegedly stabbing police officer to death in Abuja

Police on Tuesday arraigned one Olaniyi Adegboro at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court for allegedly stabbing Ayuba Zakari, an assistant superintendent of police, to death.

The prosecution counsel, Adama Musa, told the court that Adegboro stabbed the police officer in his stomach and caused his death on October 9, 2023.

He said the offence was contrary to Section 220 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 221 of the same code.



The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Peter Kekemeke remanded the defendant at the Kuje Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter till April 17.

