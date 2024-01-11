Kano court remands teenager in prison custody for stabbing Imam to death

A teenager, Yusuf Haruna has been ordered reminded in a correctional centre by a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano for allegedly stabbing an Imam, Malam Sani Mohammed, to death.

The defendant, who lives in Tudun Nufawa Quarters Kano, was charged with culpable homicide.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Fatima Ado-Ahmad, told the court on Wednesday that Musa Yunusa, of the same address, reported the matter at Jakara Police Division Kano on December 31, 2023.

She alleged that at about 7.p.m the defendant attacked and stabbed the 45-year-old Imam, with a sharp knife in his back to death.

“As a result of the attack, the victim sustained deep injury and was rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.”

The defendant, however, denied committing the offence.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code.

Chief Magistrate Binta Galadanchi ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned the matter until January 31, for further mention.

