Metro
Kano court remands teenager in prison custody for stabbing Imam to death
A teenager, Yusuf Haruna has been ordered reminded in a correctional centre by a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano for allegedly stabbing an Imam, Malam Sani Mohammed, to death.
The defendant, who lives in Tudun Nufawa Quarters Kano, was charged with culpable homicide.
The Prosecutor, Mrs Fatima Ado-Ahmad, told the court on Wednesday that Musa Yunusa, of the same address, reported the matter at Jakara Police Division Kano on December 31, 2023.
She alleged that at about 7.p.m the defendant attacked and stabbed the 45-year-old Imam, with a sharp knife in his back to death.
Read also: Obi says Tinubu’s 60% cut in entourage good but ‘only scratches the surface’
“As a result of the attack, the victim sustained deep injury and was rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.”
The defendant, however, denied committing the offence.
According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code.
Chief Magistrate Binta Galadanchi ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned the matter until January 31, for further mention.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...