NSCDC arrests man for setting four houses ablaze in Gombe

The Gombe State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has arrested a suspect for allegedly setting four houses ablaze in a rural community in the state.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mohammed Bello Mu’azu, said the incident occurred early Wednesday night in Dele Jesus community of Balanga Local Government Area of the state.

He said the suspect, 27-year-old Segun Bulus, was arrested following a tip-off from members of the community.

Mu’azu further explained that the suspect set fire on four houses in the community, which he said caused extensive damage and left several families homeless.

According to him, the suspect was said to have committed the act following a misunderstanding between him and his younger brother, adding that investigation is ongoing.

“As soon as the investigation is completed, the suspect will be taken to court for prosecution,” Mu’azu said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now