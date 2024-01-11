Metro
NSCDC arrests man for setting four houses ablaze in Gombe
The Gombe State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has arrested a suspect for allegedly setting four houses ablaze in a rural community in the state.
The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mohammed Bello Mu’azu, said the incident occurred early Wednesday night in Dele Jesus community of Balanga Local Government Area of the state.
He said the suspect, 27-year-old Segun Bulus, was arrested following a tip-off from members of the community.
Mu’azu further explained that the suspect set fire on four houses in the community, which he said caused extensive damage and left several families homeless.
According to him, the suspect was said to have committed the act following a misunderstanding between him and his younger brother, adding that investigation is ongoing.
“As soon as the investigation is completed, the suspect will be taken to court for prosecution,” Mu’azu said.
