Rivers crisis festers, as Wike’s loyalist, Amadi, resigns as Fubara’s Chief of Staff

A fresh crisis is currently brewing in Rivers State with the sudden resignation of the Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Chidi Amadi, a known loyalist of immediate past Governor Nyesom Wike.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, who confirmed Amadi’s resignation to newsmen on Wednesday, said the Governor would announce a replacement at the appropriate time.

“The former Chief of Staff, Hon Chidi Amadi, has resigned. The Governor will announce another Chief of Staff at the appropriate time,” Johnson said.

“It is the prerogative of the Governor to appoint when he wants it. He will tell us and we will announce it and you will also get the release to that effect,” he added.

Until his appointment as the Chief of Staff, Amadi who is from Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state where Wike hails from, was the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the LGA, and a known ally of the FCT Minister.

His resignation brings to 10 the number of key members of the Fubara administration who have parted ways with him as a result of the fallout between the Governor and his erstwhile political godfather.

