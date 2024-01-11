SOCIAL MEDIA TRENDS: Reactions as Atiku’s aide, Bwala, meets Tinubu, hints at dumping PDP

In a move that sent ripples through the Nigerian political landscape, Daniel Bwala, a prominent figure in the Atiku Abubakar 2023 presidential campaign, paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa on Wednesday.

The meeting sparked speculation about a potential switch in allegiances, with Bwala himself leaving the door open to joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking after the closed-door meeting, Bwala declared his willingness to “work with the administration of President Tinubu” in the interest of national progress. He further stated that he would “not be an enemy of the government,” a remark interpreted by many as a softening stance towards the APC.

However, the most intriguing aspect of Bwala’s comments came when he addressed his party affiliation. “If supporting President Tinubu means joining the APC,” he said, “I am ready to join the APC and dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

This statement, while not a definitive declaration of defection, suggests a significant shift in Bwala’s political loyalty.

Bwala’s past as a fierce critic of the APC and a vocal advocate for the PDP makes this potential move all the more surprising. His previous association with the opposition and his role in Atiku’s campaign raises questions about his motivations for seeking collaboration with the current government.

Here are some reactions from X (Twitter) on this latest political episode:

Daniel Bwala's political volte face is that of a typical Nigerian politician. Unreliable, self-centered, shameless, treacherous, and double-faced. Are you surprised? I'm not. pic.twitter.com/9Yph37hrwy — Olaudah Equiano® (@RealOlaudah) January 11, 2024

Daniel Bwala this is you? pic.twitter.com/31fQauLHa2 — Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar (@jrnaib2) January 11, 2024

Daniel Bwala will now visit TV stations and use the same mouth he used to say ADEGUN to repeat ADEOGUN. Chai. — Alli-Balogun H.Lekan (@allibaloo) January 11, 2024

Okupe, Bwala has shown their workings. Remaining the other Nollywood lawyer. Was screaming it in 2022, some called me a fool. I will be waiting for you all in front 🫵 — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) January 11, 2024

Dear Kenneth Okonkwo, Happy new year! I know you left APC to join Labour Party, don't feel relaxed yet because it is not over. If they can woo Peter Obi, took Doyin Okupe and Daniel Bwala, they can also come for you. See yourself as the next to be won over. They will offer you… pic.twitter.com/pLP1i2NXis — Royal Spotlight (@Royal_Spotlight) January 11, 2024

I hope pbat does not give this bwala man the president ial spokesperson person I'm hearing he might get! We still have likes of kazeem afegbua that can do far much better than this anywhere belle face guy! Pbat pls consider kazeem afegbua he worked assiduously 4 u!@officialABAT pic.twitter.com/knvxAWkkZQ — ogie (@marythesa) January 11, 2024

Mr Daniel Bwala has just returned to the APc, Tinubu’s camp, exactly 1 year and 6 months after leaving the party for the PDP. This underscores the fact that Nigerian politicians are, by nature, parasitic. They’re seemingly “p0ssessed by the spirit of pr0stituion,” just like… pic.twitter.com/3hc7roCoFP — Obiasogu David (@afrisagacity) January 11, 2024

Dear @BwalaDaniel

I respect your maturity and ability to recognise that politics transcends beyond political lines and affiliation

The questions every Nigerians are asking, where does your loyalty belongs?

Does your principal Alhaji Atiku Abubakar aware of this moves? #Bwala pic.twitter.com/Wj0bIKspRj — Elvis Osas Odese (@elvisodese51) January 11, 2024

