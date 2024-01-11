Connect with us

Politics

SOCIAL MEDIA TRENDS: Reactions as Atiku’s aide, Bwala, meets Tinubu, hints at dumping PDP

Published

3 hours ago

on

In a move that sent ripples through the Nigerian political landscape, Daniel Bwala, a prominent figure in the Atiku Abubakar 2023 presidential campaign, paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa on Wednesday.

The meeting sparked speculation about a potential switch in allegiances, with Bwala himself leaving the door open to joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking after the closed-door meeting, Bwala declared his willingness to “work with the administration of President Tinubu” in the interest of national progress. He further stated that he would “not be an enemy of the government,” a remark interpreted by many as a softening stance towards the APC.

However, the most intriguing aspect of Bwala’s comments came when he addressed his party affiliation. “If supporting President Tinubu means joining the APC,” he said, “I am ready to join the APC and dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

This statement, while not a definitive declaration of defection, suggests a significant shift in Bwala’s political loyalty.

READ ALSO:SOCIAL MEDIA TRENDS: Mixed reactions trail BBC exposé on late TB Joshua

Bwala’s past as a fierce critic of the APC and a vocal advocate for the PDP makes this potential move all the more surprising. His previous association with the opposition and his role in Atiku’s campaign raises questions about his motivations for seeking collaboration with the current government.

Here are some reactions from X (Twitter) on this latest political episode:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four × 2 =