S’Court reserves judgment on PDP, Adebutu’s appeals to unseat Abiodun as Ogun Gov

The Supreme Court has reserved judgement on the appeal by Ladi Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate in the March 18, 2023, governorship election in Ogun State.

The Justice John Okoro led five-man panel declined to hear the cross-appeals filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The panel insisted that it sticks to the outcome of the main appeal Adebutu filed to nullify the victory of Dapo Abiodun as the State Governor.

More detail comin…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now