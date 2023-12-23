Gov Abiodun approves Christmas bonus for Ogun civil servants

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has approved Christmas bonus for civil servants across the state across all levels ranging from 68 to 159 percent.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Lekan Adeniran, Abiodun approved the bonuses “to bring some succour amidst the economic challenges facing the country.”

The bonuses start at 159% of basic salary for Level 01 officers, with other levels receiving between 68% and 165%. Specifically, Level 02 officers will get 165%, Level 03 gets 135%, Level 04 gets 122%, and so on down to Level 17 officers receiving 84%.

In monetary terms, Levels 01-08 will receive N20,000, Levels 09 and 10 will get N25,000, Level 12 will receive N35,000, Levels 13 and 14 will get N40,000 each, Level 15 will receive N55,000, and Levels 16 and 17 will each get N100,000.

The statement further revealed that the Christmas bonuses build on other efforts by the Abiodun administration to support civil servants, including the N10,000 transport allowance being paid to all public sector workers amidst the fuel subsidy removal.

“The initiative builds upon the Abiodun-led administration’s ongoing efforts to support public servants,” the statement noted, adding that government has also been working to clear backlogs of pension and gratuity payments.

