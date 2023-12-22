Police arrests man with fake Naira notes in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu have arrested a man for possessing and trading in counterfeit naira notes in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the news in a statement on Friday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said: “Police operatives attached to the Awkunanaw Division on a tip-off on December 19 at about 6:00 p.m., arrested a male suspect, one Chukwuebuka Igwebuike, 37, at Afor Market, Garki Awkunanaw in Enugu.

“Counterfeit N1000 Nigerian Naira notes totaling N362,000 was recovered from the suspect.

READ ALSO: Police dismisses operatives for extorting tourist in Oyo

“During the investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime, stating that he used the fake one thousand Naira notes to buy items of small prices and get change for genuine smaller denominations.

“He shall be arraigned in court and prosecuted accordingly once ongoing investigations are concluded.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now