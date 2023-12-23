Metro
Nigerian student jailed 40 months over terrorism threat in UK
A Perth Sheriff Court in the United Kingdom has sentenced a postgraduate student of Dundee University in Scotland, Somtochukwu Okwuoha, to 40 months in prison over the threat of terrorism.
The International Energy Studies student will also be deported after completing his prison term.
The BBC reports that Okwuoha arrived in the UK in 2021, claimed he had a military background, and had enlisted the Islamic State to help bomb the university.
The convict also told the varsity staff he planned to target the city in a chemical attack.
He was found guilty of threatening to murder staff at Dundee University and committing terrorist crimes between December 2021 and June 2022.
The 26-year-old was also found guilty of threatening to behead police officers and detonate bombs he had planted at the university.
A jury at the sheriff’s court, William Wood, said Okwuoha’s stay in the UK was no longer conducive and would recommend his deportation from the country.
READ ALSO: UK hints at deportation of Nigerian, other students with low grade
He added that the Nigerian formed a friendship with a fellow student, who rejected his advances.
Wood said: “Your presence in the United Kingdom is not conducive to the public good, and I make a recommendation for your deportation in due course.
“You also formed a friendship with a fellow student, who rejected his advances.
“You were abusive towards her and tried to have her removed from her university course.
“The university decided to suspend you from your course and you turned your attention towards staff.
“You threatened mass murder, and terrorism, said you would plant bombs and use biological weapons.”
