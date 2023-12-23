Police reaffirms ban on sale, use of fireworks in Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command reaffirmed the ban on the sale and use of fireworks in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Hayatu Usman, who disclosed this in a statement issued by the spokesman for the state police command, Mahid Abubakar, on Saturday in Gusau, said the ban on the sale and unauthorised use of fireworks and knockouts was still in force in the state.

He said the ban was to prevent criminals from using it to perpetrate their trade during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

The CP also reminded the people of the state that the unauthorised use of sirens and covered number plates was still in force.

Usman said: “The command wishes to reiterate the continued ban and enforcement on the sales and use of fireworks, knockout, sirens and covering of number plates.

“Public compliance with these measures is crucial for the overall safety of law-abiding citizens and visitors alike.”

