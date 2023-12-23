Two dead, 7 injured in Ogun auto crash

At least two persons died and seven others were injured in an auto crash along the Sagamu/Ijebu-Ode highway in Ogun State on Saturday.

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Florence Okpe, said in a statement that a Chevrolet SUV with registration number WWW75MW and a truck marked SRA584XB were involved in the accident which occurred at 3:35 p.m., on the highway.

She said: “Six men and one woman were injured while one man and one woman died in the accident.

“The suspected causes of the crash were excessive speed and road obstruction.

“The jeep rammed into the stationary truck due to overspeeding. The injured victims were rescued by a Good Samaritan driver driving behind them and took them to hospital for medical attention.

“The corpses were deposited at the state General Hospital morgue, Ijebu-Ode by FRSC operatives.”

