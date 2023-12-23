Metro
Two dead, 7 injured in Ogun auto crash
At least two persons died and seven others were injured in an auto crash along the Sagamu/Ijebu-Ode highway in Ogun State on Saturday.
The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Florence Okpe, said in a statement that a Chevrolet SUV with registration number WWW75MW and a truck marked SRA584XB were involved in the accident which occurred at 3:35 p.m., on the highway.
She said: “Six men and one woman were injured while one man and one woman died in the accident.
READ ALSO: One dead, another injured in Ogun auto crash
“The suspected causes of the crash were excessive speed and road obstruction.
“The jeep rammed into the stationary truck due to overspeeding. The injured victims were rescued by a Good Samaritan driver driving behind them and took them to hospital for medical attention.
“The corpses were deposited at the state General Hospital morgue, Ijebu-Ode by FRSC operatives.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...