One dead, another injured in Ogun auto crash
One person died and another sustained injury in an auto crash along the Owode-Idiroko Road in Ogun State on Friday.
The South-West Area Commander of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Adekunle Ajibade told journalists on Saturday in Ota that a Mercedes Benz truck and a Bajaj motorcycle were involved in the crash.
He added that two other persons came out unscathed in the accident.
The TRACE official blamed the accident on reckless driving.
Ajibade said: “The Mercedes Benz truck lost control due to speeding and rammed into a commercial motorcyclist, thus resulting in both plunging into the river.
“The injured victim was taken to hospital before our arrival, while the dead one has been claimed by his relatives for the burial rites.”
He cautioned road users against reckless driving and excessive speeding to reduce accidents during this yuletide season.
