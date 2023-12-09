Police arrests 35-year-old man over alleged attempt to kill wife

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested one Tijjani Ahmadu Diye over an alleged attempt to kill his wife in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakili, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Bauchi, said the 35-year-old was arrested for assault and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

He added that the suspect disguised as a woman in the middle of the night and raised alarm that armed robbers had invaded his house and tried to kill the woman in a bid to raise money for shop restocking

Wakili said: “On receipt of the report, a team of detectives attached to ‘A’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Bauchi, were drafted to the scene on December 2 and evacuated the victim to the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi, where she was accorded necessary medical attention to save her life.

“During the preliminary investigation, suspect admitted the allegation against him without much resistance while talking to police operatives.

“In his confession, the suspect said he raised false alarm that armed robbers entered their house, quickly entered the bedroom, met his wife and asked her to cover her head with a scarf.

“He, thereafter, moved out of the room, covered his face with a scarf, armed himself with a pestle, came back to the bedroom, and started hitting the woman with the pestle.

“The suspect further confessed that he intended to kill the woman in order take their television set for sale and raise money to refurnish his nosedived shop.

“The Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Mohammed, has directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation (CID) for discreet investigation in order to unravel more to the alleged occurrence.

“Thereafter, the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution.”

