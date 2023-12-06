Police arrests 2 over ritual killing of OAU student

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested two persons for the alleged killing of an 18-year-old 100-level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife, Quadri Salami, for rituals.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Omolola Odutola, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abeokuta, listed the suspects as Akeem Usman and Niyi Ifadowo.

Odutola stated that Salami’s father reported at Kemta Police station in Abeokuta that his son had been missing since November 8.

She said: “The boy’s father said he had not set his eyes on his son and all efforts to locate him proved abortive.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, on Wednesday, personally led a team of Tactical Squad to Mile 6 in the Ajebo area of Abeokuta.

“The commissioner went with the team to a shallow grave to exhume the decomposing body parts of the deceased after a tracking clue beamed at Usman who was arrested in possession of the victim’s phone.

“He implicated Ifadowo that both of them committed the heinous crime by slaughtering the victim and dismembering his vital parts for ritual purposes.

“Ifadowo went away with the deceased head and his two wrists and paid the sum of N100,000 into Usman’s account as proceeds from the sale of Salami’s other body parts.

“The suspects thereafter continued to sell the victim’s other body parts on demand to Internet fraudsters.

“They buried the heart, two legs, and flesh inside a plastic rubber for rituals and used the remaining parts for a crime against humanity.

“In their confessional statement, the duo admitted that they had used four other human heads for money rituals.”

