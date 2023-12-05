Police parade 24-yr-old for defiling minor in Benue

The Benue State Police Command has paraded a 24-year-old man, Abara Elias for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old boy.

Elias is one of 25 suspects paraded on Tuesday by the command in Makurdi, the state capital.

The suspects were paraded for various offences which range from robbery and kidnapping to cultism and rape among others.

The state Commissioner of Police, George Chuku, while briefing journalists, revealed that the parents of the minor were away when the man lured the boy to an uncompleted building and defiled him.

He said: “While the boy’s parents were away from home, one Abara Elias lured the child to an uncompleted building and had canal knowledge of the victim. The child has been taken to the hospital for treatment while the suspect has been arraigned.”

The police commissioner also said that one Ijir Joseph, on December 2, 2023, at Wurikum Park raised the alarm that a corps member traveling to Port Harcourt stole his genital.

The false alarm, according to the CP, led to the beating of the corps member who was later rescued by the police patrol team.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and the suspect was arraigned for defamation of character and assault”, Chuku said.

