Dismissed soldier to die by hanging for murder, another jailed 10 years for conspiracy

A dismissed soldier, LGpl John Gabriel with service number, N/A13/69/6522, attached to 241 Recce Battalion, Nguru, has been sentenced to death by hanging.

The sentence followed his convicted by a Yobe State High Court sitting in Potismum for the offence of murder.

The presiding Judge, Justice Usman Zanna Mohammed who gave the verdict also convicted LCpl Adamu Gideon after he had found him guilty of conspiracy.

John Gabriel who was the 1st Accused Person, was charged for the offence of Armed Robbery contrary to section 1 (2) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provision Act) Cap R11 LFN 2004, and Section 221 of the Penal Code law of Yobe State.

The second accused, LCpl Adamu Gideon was charged for Attempt to commit Culpable homicide and assisting in concealment of stolen property.

READ ALSO:Adamawa CP orders investigation into attack on police headquarters by soldiers

The prosecution called 12 witnesses and tendered nine exhibits while the accused person testified in his defense and called no further evidence.

The court after a careful evaluation of evidences before it, convicted the 1st accused on two counts and sentenced him to death by hanging for the 1st Count and death by hanging for the second count.

The second accused person was convicted on the 1st count and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, but was discharged on the second count.

The case was State Vs 1.Lance CPL John Gabriel and 2. Lance CPL Adamu Gideon.

By Yemi Kanji

