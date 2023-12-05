Nigerian govt pays N52m fines to free 399 prison inmates in Kaduna

In a bid to continue with the nationwide decongestion of prisons in the country, the Federal Government on Monday, paid fines and compensations put at N52 million to free about 399 inmates at various correctional centres Kaduna State.

The Comptroller of Correctional Service in charge of Kaduna State, Dr Ado Saleh, who confirmed the development during the inauguration of the initiative in Zaria, said majority of the released inmates were minor offenders or those awaiting trial.

Giving a breakdown of the released inmates, Saleh said 110 inmates were earlier released at Kaduna, adding that the ceremony in Zaria was a continuation of the programme that was designed and implemented by the Federal Government.

“We are here to release 68 inmates from Zaria, Makarfi, Soba and Ikara Correctional Centres,” the Comptroller said, adding that of the 281 to be released across Kaduna State during the ceremony 68 inmates were from Zaria Zone.

Saleh further explained that of the 68 inmates, 43 were from Zaria, 19 from Soba, 5 from Makarfi, and 19 were from Ikara Correctional Centres.

He also stated that each of the freed inmates would be given N10,000 to pay as transport fare back to their various destinations.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Ojo who was represented at the event by an Assistant Legal Adviser in the Federal Ministry of Interior, John Otsuka, said the initiative was to decongest the Correctional Centres by paying the fines and compensations for inmates who were owing fines or compensation of one Naira to one million Naira.

The Minister added that the gesture was to reduce the number of inmates at the centres and leave the rest to the judiciary to act, with no fewer than 4068 inmates earmarked to benefit from the initiative across the country.

