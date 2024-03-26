Man sentenced to life in prison for defiling neighbour’s daughter in Lagos

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday sentenced one Ugochukwu Onuoha to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s five-year-old daughter.

The prosecutor, Mr. Adedipupo Adewetan, had earlier told the court that the convict committed the offence on June 20, 2021, in the Olodi Apapa area of Lagos.

He added that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The judge in his ruling held that the prosecution had established beyond reasonable doubt the charge of defilement against Onuoha.

Oshodi said the survivor was a child at the time of the incident.

He added that the victim’s mother’s evidence that the convict apologised and promised not to do it again was an admission which corroborated the child’s evidence.

The judge said: “There is abundant evidence that the defendant committed the crime.

“I believed the survivor when she testified before me as she was resolute that it was the defendant that penetrated her vagina.

“She maintained this during cross-examination and gave further details to embellish her evidence in chief.

“The evidence shows that the defendant had sexual intercourse with the victim, who, to his knowledge, was a child.”

He, thereafter, found Onuoha guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

“The medical evidence showed short and long-term impacts on the victim as the sexual intercourse he had with the survivor could cause structural damage to the vagina, the uterus, and other surrounding organs.

“According to the medical evidence, by the age of the victim, the sexual intercourse you had with her could cause vagina bleeding and may lead to death.

“The psychology of the victim was affected and may require years of counselling.

“You offered no words of consolation for the victim and her family and I do not know at this time what the total ramifications will be for the survivor.

“The extent of damage you have done to the survivor for your sexual gratification is mind-boggling and you did not show any sign of remorse,” Oshodi added.

The judge also ordered that the convict’s name be registered in the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register.



