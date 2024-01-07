Police in Ogun arrest pastor for allegedly defiling 16-yr-old girl

A 43-year-old pastor identified as Clinton John, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl at Agbado area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, who disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota on Saturday, said the case was reported at

the Giwa-Agbado Police Division by the victim’s family leading to the arrest of the suspect.

“The family of the victim reported that their daughter had been repeatedly treated for recurring infections and exhibited frightful tendencies that made them suspect that she might have been involved in sexual intercourse,” the police spokesperson said.

“But she was concealing the identity of the person as the parents needed to persuade her and she later confessed that one Clinton John, a pastor of Mega Healing Ministry, had fiercely been having carnal knowledge of her, since November 2022.

“Their daughter further stated that the pastor threatened to kill her, if she ever revealed the cagey affair to anyone.

“The suspect, on interrogation, confessed to the crime and admitted that he severally had unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl.

“The rape survivor has been issued with medical forms for treatment and examination, while the suspect will be transfered to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for discreet investigation,” the statement added.

