Ondo court sentences pastor, five others to death by hanging for robbery

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, has sentenced a pastor, Adewale Adelu, and five others to death by hanging after they were found guilty of involvement in bank robberies in Akure and Idanre in 2011.

The other convicts include Ikechuckwu Maduagwu, Fayemi Olubusuyi, Ropo Adeleye, Dele Otopka, and Bayo Omotosho.

They were on Tuesday, found guilty of robbing two commercial banks in Akure and Idanre on November 19 and December 8, 2011 in Akure and Idanre respectively, by Justice Yemi Fasanmi.

According to the prosecuting counsel, F.K Salami, the convicts were arrested by the men of the state police command and were arraigned on four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery, and illegal possession of firearms and were remanded in Olokuta Correctional Centre.

Salami told the court that the convicts and others still at large, “armed with AK 47 guns, dynamite, and other weapons at Oyemekun Road, Akure, conspired to attack and robbed a branch of Diamond Bank Plc, after which they went away with a sum of N30 million and different brand of phones, including other valuable property.”

“The convicts on December 8, 2011, at 2 pm, were also alleged to have robbed First Bank Plc at Yaba Road, Idanre, where they carted away another sum of N4 million,” Salami told the court.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 6b, 1 2a, and b of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

In delivering judgment, Justice Fasanmi, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge also held that the convicts were unanimous in their confessions and the role each of them played in the robberies and duly sentenced all the defendants to death by hanging in each of the counts.

