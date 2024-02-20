Four arrested in Kaduna for armed robbery

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Tuesday, said it had arrested four suspects for alleged armed robbery in the state.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Mansir Hassan, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday, adding that the suspects allegedly terrorised some communities in the state.

Hassan further stated that the suspects allegedly robbed innocent citizens of motorcycles and other valuables along Ado Gwaron in Mahuta community in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Read also: Senate kicks as Nigeria loses N17tn to tax waivers, calls for rebate system

The police spokesman listed the suspects as including Bashir Kabir, Suraka Usman, Ibrahim Abubakar, and Buhari Abdullahi.

Hassan said the police recovered five vehicle number plates, spare parts, and new SIM cards from the suspects.

The Command, Hassan said, recorded a significant feat as a sequel to proactive measures adopted by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Audu Ali.

He urged residents of the state to provide credible information to the police on suspicious persons and movements to enable it to protect lives and property.

He said the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now