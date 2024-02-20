Again, police warns skit, movie makers against illegal use of security uniforms, kits

The Nigeria Police Force has agains warned against the illegal manufacture and use of its uniform and other kits by non officers, especially movie makers and skit makers as well as other unauthorized persons.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi who issued the warning in a statement on his verified X account on Tuesday, stated that the misuse of police paraphernalia by unauthorized individuals can lead to ‘pains and sorrow for citizens and contribute to a weaker security situation’.

Adejobi added that movie producers and others in the entertainment industry need to seek official approval before using police uniforms in their productions.

“We need to repeat it again and again that manufacturing, storage, sales, and usage of police and security agencies’ uniforms, kits, and accoutrements are illegal and punishable under the law. Stop it today,” the police image maker wrote.

“Some illegally use them to put us in pain and sorrow. Expose evil-doers for us to have a better security situation in Nigeria.

“Movie producers and those in the entertainment industry need to get approvals from relevant agencies before they can use our uniforms, kits, and accoutrements. They know, and they have been doing that,” he added.

