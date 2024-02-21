EFCC arrests self-acclaimed pilot for alleged N1bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a suspect who claimed to be a pilot for alleged N1.02 billion fraud in Kaduna State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said a petitioner claimed that the suspect was introduced to him for the purpose of a N1.02 billion foreign exchange transaction in December last year.

The spokesman said: “The petitioner allegedly paid the money into the suspect’s account to offer him its dollar equivalent.

“He explained that the suspect furnished him with evidence of the dollar payment which turned out to be fake as he never received any such payment.”

He added that preliminary investigation showed that the suspect diverted the money to his personal use and bought landed property for the start-up of his purported airline services company.

“The suspect allegedly bought three 18-seater Toyota Hiace buses on which he imprinted the logo of the aviation services company, while four exotic cars were traced to him.

“He would be charged in court at the end of investigations,’’ Oyewale added.

